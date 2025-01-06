TV actress Muskan Nancy James, who parted ways with her husband and brother Prashant Motwani in 2022, has come forward with serious accusations of domestic violence. In a shocking turn of events, she accused her husband, his sister Hansika Motwani, and his mother, Jyoti Motwani, of being deeply involved in making her marital life difficult. Muskan claims that they demanded costly gifts and money, and were involved in fraudulent activities related to property. Speaking with ETimes, “Yes, an FIR has been registered against Prashant, Hansika and Jyoti Motwani. I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further.” On the other hand, Prashant didn't want to comment on this matter and said, “I am not in the country, and I don’t know what you are talking about.” Man: Hansika Motwani to Headline the Thriller; Check Out Gripping First Look!.

On December 18, 2024, Muskan filed an FIR at Amboli Police Station, charging the trio under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 498-A, 323, 504, 506, and 34. In her statement, Muskan revealed the emotional and physical toll the situation took on her, even leading to her developing Bell's Palsy. Despite living apart for two years, Muskan has decided to take legal action to seek justice for the alleged abuse she faced during her marriage.

Muskaan Nancy James and Her Divorce from Prashant Motwani Back in 2021

The news has stunned fans and raised eyebrows in the entertainment industry, as Muskan has been a prominent face on TV. As investigations continue, all eyes are on the case and what steps will follow in the coming months.

