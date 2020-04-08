Happy Birthday, Akhil Akkineni! A Little Bit of Casualness Here, Some Dapperness There, but Oodles of Boyish Charm Is What We Love the Most!

Akhil Akkineni Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akhil Akkineni, the chocolate boy of Tollywood with a legacy and genetic jackpot to boot maybe a few films old but on the fashion front, he treads with a well-curated style arsenal. A delight to reckon with, Akhil is the son of actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala, the grandson of actor Nageswara Rao, and half-brother of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. Having pursued acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, Akhil made his debut in 2014 through a cameo in Manam followed by a lead role in Akhil in 2015. Akhil turns 26 today and his millennial versatile sensibilities reflect well into his style as he goes on to pull off a coupe that features classy suits, contemporary ethnic ensembles and cool casuals with equal ease.

As a contemporary fashion-aware man who loves experimenting, Akhil is always dressed to impress. Not only has he undertaken the ardent task of revamping men’s style quotient in the very men’s fashion-nascent arena but ups the vibe with a strong vanity game. Ahead, we rounded up a style capsule of Akhil Akkineni's versatile and dapper fashion moments that reaffirm this millennial's consciousness. Most Eligible Bachelor: First Look of Akhil Akkineni Starrer Released!



The ANR National Award 2019 saw Akhil who was styled by Harmann Kaur don a black Shantanu and Nikhil black-draped ensemble with a necklace, embellished loafers, spiffed up hair along with a strong hair and beard game.



For the Kalyan Jewellers Navratri Pooja 2019, Akhil who was styled by Pallavi Singh, took to yet another Shantanu and Nikhil creation, a red and black ensemble with embroidered and embellished loafers. Spiked hair and a well-kept beard and moustache game completed his look



SIIMA 2017 saw Akhil don a classic black Jodhpuri suit from Raamz with military colour pants, intricate buttons and satin printed pocket square. Embellished loafers and signature beard and hair completed his look.



SIIMA 2016 saw Akhil donning a classic tux by Sahil Aneja with a bowtie, formal shoes and signature beard and hair.



Launching a collaboration with the fashion label, Koovs, Akhil opted for a floral camo shirt to break the monotony of his classic white tee-denim style. Combat boots, sunnies and a wristwatch completed his look.



A striped tee was teamed with faded denim, white sneakers, a wrist-watch and sunnies.



A black graphic printed tee was teamed with grey cargo joggers, monochrome slip-on shoes, and messy hair.



Breaking the monotone with a graphic printed sleeveless denim jacket, Akhil upped the look with combat boots and sunnies.

Casual, comfortable, stylish yet easy-going and classic, Akhil Akkineni's fashion game is replete with the requisites. Here's wishing the millennial a fabulous birthday.