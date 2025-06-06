Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni's elder son, Naga Chaitanya, tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024. Now the Coolie actor's younger son Akhil Akkineni is getting married to his girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025. The wedding celebrations will take place at the Akkineni family's Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which is also the venue where his elder brother Naga Chaitanya tied the knot. The pre-wedding celebrations commenced on a high note on Thursday (June 5), and photos and videos of the same have now surfaced online. Pictures of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya dancing at the baarat are now going viral on the internet. Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s Wedding: Date, Venue, Guest List – All You Need To Know About the Couple’s Big Day.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Steal the Show at Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Glimpses from Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's pre-wedding celebrations in Hyderabad have surfaced online. The function was attended by several members from the South film fraternity, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, filmmaker Prashanth Neel, Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana Kamineni.

Chiranjeevi at Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee’s Baraat Function

Ram Charan at Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee’s Baraat Function

A video of Akhi Akkineni's cousin Sushanth Anumolu rocking the party has grabbed attention. In the clip, the Teugu actor could be shaking a leg to the remix version of Mithun Chakraborty's iconic "I Am a Disco Dancer" song.

Nagarjuna Akkineni at Hi Son Akhil Akkineni’s Baraat Function

In another post, we could see Nagarjuna taking the stage and vibing hard along with the family at the celebrations. Another post showed Naga Chaitanya lighting up his younger brother's baraat ceremony. Regarding the wedding, the guest list has not yet been revealed. However, pictures of Nagarjuna Akkineni, his wife Amala Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's parents personally inviting Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy surfaced online. What Is the Age Difference Between Zainab Ravdjee and Akhil Akkineni? How Old Are Nagarjuna's Son and To-Be Daughter-in-Law? Everything To Know.

Naga Chaitanya at Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee’s Baraat Function

For those wondering about the bride's background, Zainab Ravdjee is an artist and perfume enthusiast. She was born in Hyderabad and is currently based in Mumbai. She is the daughter of well-known industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee.

