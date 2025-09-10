Bigg Boss Telugu 9 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna has already turned into a hot topic since its grand launch. With its unique format this season, fans are hooked as the show airs daily at 9:30 p.m. on Star Maa and streams on JioHotstar. Last night’s episode saw the season’s very first nomination task, and it came with a twist that set the tone for the weeks ahead. A total of nine contestants have been nominated for elimination in the very first week, making the atmosphere inside the house tense and unpredictable. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Contestants Full List: Meet Celebrities and Commoners Entering Nagarjuna’s Dual-House Reality Show With Interesting Twist Awaiting Viewers (View Posts)

First Week Nomination List Out

The nominated contestants include popular names like Rithu Chowdhary, Suman Shetty, Flora Saini (Asha Saini), Sanjjana Galrani, Shrasti Varma, Ramu Rathod, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Thanuja Puttaswamy and from the commoners team Demon Pawan. Sanjjana Galrani faced a unanimous nomination from the commoner contestants, which added extra spice to the drama. Interestingly, apart from Bharani Shankar, almost all celebrity contestants have landed in the danger zone this week, hinting that the competition will be fierce right from the start.

First Week Nominated Contestants – View Post

First Week Nominated Contestants:- Commoners : 1.Demon Pawan Celebrities : 1.Rithu 2.Emmanuel 3.Thanuja 4.Suman 5.Ramu rathod 6.Flora Saini 7.Sanjana#BiggBossTelugu9 — кιяαи ᵂᵃʳ² 🦚 (@Kiran_Holicc) September 9, 2025

Celebrities vs Commoners Contestants List

This season of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 introduced a unique twist by bringing together nine celebrities and six commoners, selected through the Agnipariksha auditions. The commoner participants include Kalyan Padala, Harita Harish, Demon Pawan, Srija Dammu, Priya Shetty and Maryada Manish. Their entry is already shaking up the dynamics in the house. On the celebrity side, the contestants include Asha Saini, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Shrasti Verma, Rithu Chowdhary, Sanjjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Bharani Shankar and Suman Shetty. The mix of known faces and fresh personalities is bringing a wide variety of drama, emotions, and conflicts to the show. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Premiere Date, Tentative Contestants List, New Twists – Everything You Need To Know About Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show! (Watch Promo)

Watch 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9' Promo:

Double Houses and First Week Elimination Twist

Adding more excitement, this season also has two separate houses for the contestants, which Nagarjuna has promised will double the entertainment quotient. With nine contestants already nominated in the very first week, the competition for survival is going to be tougher than ever. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who manages to stay safe and who will face eviction in this season’s first big elimination.

