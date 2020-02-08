Happy Birthday, Sophie Choudry! If Its Slinky and Sexy Gown, Then It Has to Be You, One Ridiculously Hot Style at a Time!

Sophie Choudry Birthday Style Photo Credits: Instagram)

The former MTV India VJ, model, and television presenter charmed her way into our hearts with her song, Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya. She is one of the sought after beauties for designers at eminent fashion weeks. Sophie Choudry turns 35 on today. She sparks off those #SquadGoals by letting her hair down on those intimate dinner parties with best pals, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar, along with the elite A-listers of B-town comprising Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Neha Dhupia, Diana Penty and Shriya Saran. Sophie Choudry has a rare power of turning any style into a high-octane glam game! Slinky, sleek, sexy and sassy - all at once, here is a closer look at all her styles, one stunning ensemble after another.

Sophie's well-curated styles are courtesy of the styling precision of fashion stylist Tanima Khosla. Let’s take a quick style sneak peek at her glossy avatars.

A Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna creation showcasing Sophie's hourglass frame was accentuated by earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

A shimmery Manish Malhotra creation was accompanied by vintage wavy hair and matte pink lips.

Hosting an award show, Sophie who was styled by Mohit Rai, wore a Liz Martinez gown with a delicate necklace, pumps by Louboutin, textured waves and glossy makeup.

For yet another award function, Sophie flaunted a Swapnil Shinde gown with textured waves and subtle makeup.

Yet another Manish Malhotra white voluminous ensemble was teamed with statement earrings, wavy hair and glittery eyelids.

Sophie wore a Shivan and Narresh black gown with metallic heels, textured waves, and subtle glam.

Wine red hue assumed a stunning vibe with a Gauri & Nainika slinky cut out body-hugging gown teamed with earrings, pulled back hair and subtle makeup.

Nailing slinky gowns are Sophie's forte and upping the glam, here's wishing Sophie a fabulous birthday and more such stunning moments for us to cheer on!