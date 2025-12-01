Bollywood actress and singer Sophie Choudry has carved a niche for herself as a host for events, corporate shows and high-profile weddings. The Once Upon a Time in Mumabi Dobaara actress recently grabbed attention for her appearance at billionaire NRI businessman Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena's royal grand wedding with Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. Sophie was hosting at the event where pop icon Jennifer Lopez also performed. Jennifer Lopez Serves Desi Glam in Custom Manish Malhotra Saree at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s High-Profile Wedding in Udaipur (See Pic).

Sophie took to social media to share a picture with JLo from the event, expressing her appreciation and gratitude to her "idol". Soon after she shared the post, a netizen questioned how she was sustaining a career in the industry without doing any movies and web series or even songs. Sophie did not hold back and responded to this strongly.

Sophie Choudry Schools Troll Who Asked Her How She Survived in the Industry

Reacting under Sophie Choudry's X (previously Twitter) post, where Sophie Choudry could be seen posing for a picture with Jennifer Lopez, a netizen asked her, "Yaar Sophie mujhe aaj tak nahi samajh mein aata, how have you survived Bollywood bina kaam ke. No movies, n web shows, not even as songs. We have only seen you in bits & pieces, then how have you survived #bollywood?"

Sophie Choudry With Jennifer Lopez at the Udaipur Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

In response, Sophie responded sharply but with grace, saying, "Through the live show market. Been one of the busiest live singer performers for 17 years for corporate and wedding shows, am the number 1 female host for live events. Just because you don’t see me on screen doesn’t mean I haven’t made my place elsewhere."

Sophie also added that unless a female actor in India is under the Top 10, they don't make much money, a fact that she claimed to have realised long back and is thankful to God for being able to realise it.

Sophie Choudry Shuts Down Troll Questioning Her Survival in Bollywood

Through the live show market. Been one of the busiest live singer performers for 17 years for corporate and wedding shows, am the number 1 female host for live events. Just because you don’t see me on screen doesn’t mean I haven’t made my place elsewhere. In India unless you are… — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) November 28, 2025

Lavish Wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju

The lavish wedding festivities of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju began on November 21 in Udaipur, grabbing everyone's attention. The multi-day festivities featured a glamorous sangeet night hosted by Bollywood personalities Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry. Stars like Ranveer Singh Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shahid Kapoor, Krirti Sanon and Varun Dhawan made the glittery night more memorable with their performances." Who Are Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, the US-Based Couple Whose Luxury Udaipur Wedding Donald Trump Jr Is Attending?.

About Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry has appeared in a number of Bollywood films like Shaadi No. 1, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Kidnap. She also worked as a backup singer for popular playback singers like Alisha Chinai and Shweta Shetty before making it big as a performer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Sophie Choudry). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2025 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).