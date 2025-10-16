This year, Manish Malhotra’s favourite fairy-inspired looks have taken the Diwali 2025 celebrations to a whole new level, officially kicking off the festive season in style! It’s an affair you won’t want to miss! The Diwali season in Mumbai is dazzlingly underway, and there’s one party that’s topping everyone’s wish list: the ultimate Diwali soirée hosted by the incomparable Manish Malhotra! Known for his creative brilliance and warm hospitality, this legendary designer has transformed the festive fashion scene into pure magic. Bollywood divas are known to adhere to strict diets just to don their stunning couture creations, ready to shine like true muses at this highly anticipated bash. The glitterati of Tinsel Town absolutely adore this event, which sets the gold standard for festive dressing! Let’s embrace the spirit of Diwali by thoughtfully incorporating local purchases into our wardrobes.

Manish Malhotra stands out as the pioneer designer who seamlessly fused Bollywood glamour with haute couture. He has revolutionised Indian festive attire, elevating it from traditional silhouettes to chic, sophisticated outfits that captivate the hearts of fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Actresses vie to be his muses, while fashion aficionados eagerly await the social media explosion of pictures from this fabulous gathering. This year, MM has truly raised the bar with a dazzling display of style, showcasing Bollywood’s finest across all ages, adorned in luxurious, regal Indo-Western ensembles.

Among the stunning looks, the trends are nothing short of spectacular! Ananya Panday stole the show in a captivating bronze ensemble with a golden goddess mini bikini top and a figure-hugging skirt. Khushi Kapoor looked ethereal in a soft pastel lilac saree, the delicate crystal work adding a touch of royalty. Elnaaz Norouzi turned heads in a peachy pink snowdrop saree, while the fabulous Shanaya Kapoor and Malaika Arora twinned in striking outfits of silver and copper gold, each exuding their unique style. Kareena Kapoor Khan brought her A-game with a mesmerising silver-white bejewelled Anarkali, elegant and enchanting with its floor-length flare and fitted sleeves. And let’s not overlook Kriti Sanon, who dazzled in a luxurious golden-hued body-hugging skirt with a daring back slit, perfectly paired with a chic ethnic crop top. Shilpa Shetty and Diana Penty wowed everyone in exquisite pearl and crystal-embellished tops, mastering the latest trends in skirts and sarees. Tanishq Proudly Presents ‘Mriganka’ Featuring Manushi Chhillar – Stunning Festive Collection That Whisks You Away to a Captivating Mystical Realm!.

The evening was an opulent celebration, setting the stage for the joyous spirit of Diwali!

