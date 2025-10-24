It’s that time of the week again for binge-watchers! OTT platforms are rolling out an exciting lineup of films and shows, promising something for everyone. Here’s a detailed look at what’s dropping this week and where to stream them. Diwali 2025 Movie and OTT Releases This Week: Exciting Films Like ‘Culpa Nuestra', 'How To Train Your Dragon’, 'Final Destination Bloodlines', 'Santosh' – What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5.

‘Pitch to Get Rich’ (JioHotstar, Oct 20) - Watch Video

India’s first fashion-entrepreneur reality series features 14 emerging designers competing for a share of INR 40 crore in funding. Celebrity investors include Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, the show offers a thrilling look at high-stakes business in the fashion world.

‘They Call Him OG’ (Netflix, Oct 23) - Watch Video

This Telugu blockbuster follows Ojas Gambheera, nicknamed OG, as he comes out of retirement to settle scores with a rival crime lord. The film became the highest-grossing Telugu release of 2025 and promises action, drama and high-octane entertainment.

‘Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayud’ (JioHotstar, Oct 25) - Watch Video

India’s first AI-based mythological web series explores the legendary epic from a fresh perspective, blending ancient tales with modern storytelling techniques.

‘The Kardashians Season 7’ (JioHotstar, Oct 24) - Watch Video

The new season features plenty of family drama as the Kardashians bid farewell to their iconic house. Fans will follow Kim Kardashian’s legal series, All’s Fair, and her Paris trip related to the 2016 robbery trial.

‘The Apprentice’ (Lionsgate Play, Oct 24) - Watch Video

This biographical drama examines young Donald Trump’s career in 1970s and ’80s New York, focusing on his relationship with mentor Roy Cohn. The film gained attention for its controversial subject matter.

‘Kurukshetra Part 2’ (Netflix, Oct 23) - Watch Video

The epic saga continues, focusing on the final nine days of the 18-day war, culminating in the climactic duel between Arjuna and Karna.

‘Shakthi Thirumagan’ (JioHotstar, Oct 24) - Watch Video

Vijay Antony stars as Kittu, a lobby agent who dismantles corruption from within after his mother’s murder.

‘Param Sundari’ (Prime Video, Oct 24) - Watch Video

This romantic tale follows Param (Malhotra), a wealthy man who uses an AI app to find his perfect partner, connecting with Sundari (Kapoor), a spirited homestay owner in Kerala.

‘Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia’ (Netflix, Oct 22) - Watch Video

The series chronicles the violent feud between two Philadelphia mob factions after the arrest of boss Nicky Scarfo in 1986.

‘Nobody Wants This Season 2’ (Netflix, Oct 23) - Watch Video

The season explores the challenges faced by Joanne and Noah as their interfaith relationship deepens beyond the honeymoon phase.

‘A House of Dynamite’ (Netflix, Oct 24) - Watch Video

A high-stakes thriller set in near real-time, the story sees an untraceable missile threat to the U.S., with Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, and Gabriel Basso navigating political pressure and intelligence failures that could spark global war.

This Week’s Must-Watch OTT Releases

Whether you’re into superhero action, high-stakes reality shows, romantic tales or historical epics, this week’s OTT releases have something to offer every viewer. Log in to your favourite streaming service and dive into these binge-worthy options.

