She is a stunner and she knows it! Jacqueline Fernandez, Bahrain raised Sri Lankan beauty is a hoot! She channels a saucy, sassy and sultry and an oh-so-glamorous vibe at all times. On the fashion front, Jacqueline has earned a rare penchant to infuse life in all that she wears, whether it’s a trailblazing red carpet number, an off-duty style or chic athleisure. With a signature charm, oodles of confidence and a peal of infectious laughter to boot, Jacqueline is a designer's muse, a stylist’s delight and a photographer's fantasy! She flaunts that lithe frame to the T. With ample experimentation, Jacqueline marches right ahead with her fashion stylist Chandini Whabi and makeup artist Shaan Muttathil in tow. We can always expect a distinct element of pizzaz when Jacqueline is around.

With versatility underlining subtly, Jacqueline, also a fitness freak is effortlessly chic and has mastered the knack of blending comfort with vogues into the persona. She elevates any vibe with a befitting glam and hair game. Jacqueline turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent style moments that showcase her sheer ability to stun in an assortment of vibes. Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Why There Is Never a Dull Moment in Her Fabulous Life With This Photoshoot!

Getting a sassy pantsuit vibe going by Rita Vinieris teamed with a bralette by Shehlaa Khan, a waistcoat by Nirmooha, Jacqueline rounded out the look with jewellery featuring a choker and bracelets, subtle glam and wavy hair.

A tulle layered polka dot drape dress by the Dubai based designer, Marmar Halim was teamed with vinyl strap sandals, a small textured bag from By Far, textured wavy ponytail and dewy makeup.

A Nicolas Jebran Spring Summer 2019 champagne gold dress allowed an ample peek of her toned legs and a dramatic one-shoulder detailing. Delicate baubles, sleek long hair, and glossy makeup completed her look.

A handwoven black saree in organza by Ekaya Banaras featuring gold butterfly motifs was teamed with a black sleeveless V-neck blouse. An assortment of gold jewellery by Amrapali featuring a baju-bandh, choker, wrist cuff and earrings upped the look. A befitting glam of deep kohl-rimmed eyes, nude brown lips and pulled back hair completed the look. Jacqueline Fernandez Reminisces About Her Super Hit Songs ‘Beat Pe Booty’ and ‘Chandralekha’.

An all-black vibe featuring a top and cropped pants were layered with a long leopard print blazer from Dolce and Gabbana. Black pumps, an unmissable glam of defined eyes, pink lips and defined eyebrows coupled with a neat hairdo completed her look.

A shimmery sequinned off-shoulder gown by Yousef Aljasmi featuring a slit was teamed with wavy hair and nude glam.

An intricately embroidered and embellished Falguni and Shane Peacock floral creation was teamed with jewellery by Anmol and Amrapali. Wavy hair and glossy glam sealed the deal. Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Stunning Photos on Instagram, Captions It ‘Cinema Is the Most Beautiful Fraud in the World’.

Innately sartorial whose infallible conspiracies with style impress, Jacqueline clinches a worthy spot into the Bollywood sartorial club. Here's wishing Jacqueline a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

