Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is nostalgic about a couple of her hit songs. "I can't believe my song 'Beat pe booty' has completed four years and 'Chandralekha' has completed three years," said Jacqueline. When Jacqueline Fernandez Had Dinner Date With a Wild Chic Style in Tow!

"I miss those times when 'Beat pe booty' challenge made everyone groove and I had such an amazing time while learning pole dance for 'Chandralekha'. I thoroughly enjoyed performing and shooting these songs," she added. While "Chandralekha" featured in the film "A Gentleman", "Beat pe booty" was part of "A Flying Jatt". Jacqueline Fernandez, We Are Delighting in the Beauty of Your Bewitching Six Yards of Elegance!

Jacqueline matched steps with Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff in "A Gentleman" and "A Flying Jatt" respectively, and also made actor Hrithik Roshan dance to "Beat pe booty" as part of a social media challenge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).