Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll! After wooing fans with her regal bridal avatar for a leading fashion magazine, the 24-year-old turns into a beach babe for a travel magazine. The Roohi actress, who is three movies old (excluding Ghost Stories, Netflix anthology film) in the industry, might still be struggling to prove her versatility as an actor but has no problem whatsoever when it comes to the world of fashion and style. In a span of few days, we saw Janhvi Kapoor look resplendent in ethnic wear and now set temperatures soaring in a string of sexy bikinis!

There is an old-school charm about Janhvi Kapoor. She is full of grace, class and elegance, and it does not matter if she is posing in a saree or a swimwear. Aesthetic is the word that comes to our mind when it Janhvi Kapoor's photoshoot – every single time. While you can check out her as a new-age bride for Khush Wedding Magazine here, we deep dive into Janhvi Kapoor's oomphalicious photoshoot with Travel + Leisure India Magazine.

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Disco Ball Inspired Bikini and Skirt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia)

Let's start with Janhvi's look on the magazine cover, which they shared on their social media handles on Friday (what better day than a FriYAY). The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is wearing a silver bikini top, part of Disco 90s Two Piece from Oséree swimwear brand. Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio also got Janhvi to pair the bikini top with a shimmering high-slit disco skirt. The actress also wears a silver necklace to finish her look. It is a beautiful shot of the actress who is seen stepping out of blue waters while fixing her hair.

Here's a Video of Gorgeous Star as She Sizzles at The Westin Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia)

The travel and lifestyle magazine shared many photos of Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram that are equally gorgeous and dreamy. Let us take a look at all the pics of the Dhadak actress as she sets pulses racing as the new cover girl of Travel + Leisure India.

Looking Oh-So-Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia)

Do Not Forget to Swipe Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia)

Neon Green is The New Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia)

Bringing Sexy Back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia)

Vibe Check

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia)

Fuss-Free Way to Get Vitamin Sea!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia)

Soaking Up The Sun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia)

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. It saw a tepid response from both critics and audiences. Next, up her sleeves is Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. The latter was recently in news courtesy ousting of its lead actor Kartik Aaryan, whose replacement will shortly be announced by its producer Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions.

