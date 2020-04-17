Jennifer Garner Birthday: 7 Times the Actress Floored Us With Her Red Carpet Style (View Pics)

Jennifer Garner Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Jennifer Garner is one of the finest actresses in Hollywood and also one of the nicest person off-screen. Garner is also known for her philanthropic work. The actress has been doing her bit to help people amid the coronavirus pandemic and Garner has won a lot of praises for it. In terms of her work, the actress is best known for starring in films such as 13 Going On 30, Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past, Dallas Buyers Club among others. Not just for amazing acting skills but Garner is also known for her brilliant fashion sense and it is always amazing to see her step out in style. Jennifer Garner Is 'Frustrated' with Her Parents Who Refuse to Self-Quarantine but Happy with Her Kids Who Are Co-Operating During COVID-19 Lockdown.

As the actress celebrates her birthday on April 17 and turns 48, we look at some of her best fashion outings till now. Be it the red carpet appearances or product launches or casual strolls, we love Garner's style that is subtle, elegant and not very dramatic. Jennifer knows how to look classy with minimal efforts and that's the quality we love the most about her. The actress is often seen sporting bright shades but Black certainly seems to be her favourite. Here's looking at some of her hottest looks. SAG 2020: Jennifer Garner, Sophie Turner are Presenters For 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

1.Shining in Silver

2. Beauty in Red

View this post on Instagram #jennifergarner A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jengarner.fans) on Apr 12, 2020 at 2:37am PDT

3. Ms Gorgeous in the Black Versace Gown

4. Classy and Beautiful in a Royal Blue Gown

View this post on Instagram #JenniferGarner #AtelierVersace #Oscars #Oscars2018 #LinkInBio A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on Mar 4, 2018 at 4:34pm PST

5. Regal in a Flowy Purple Gown

6. Suited Up and How!

7. Formal and Chic in a Chequered Dress

View this post on Instagram Jennifer Garner Lead Forbes Women's Summit 2019! #jennifergarner A post shared by Jennifer Garner Fanpage🌹 (@justjengarner) on Jun 19, 2019 at 7:50am PDT

We bet you love Jennifer's style as much as us. The actress is known for her simple and classy style and we could certainly borrow some amazing fashion tips from her looks. She is one of the few actresses who believes in going natural as opposed to being heavy on the makeup and that's another reason why she manages to look fresh as a flower everytime she steps out. Do tell us your favourite Jennifer Garner fashion moments in comments below.