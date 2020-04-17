Jennifer Garner Birthday: 7 Times the Actress Floored Us With Her Red Carpet Style (View Pics)

Actress Jennifer Garner is one of the finest actresses in Hollywood and also one of the nicest person off-screen. Garner is also known for her philanthropic work. The actress has been doing her bit to help people amid the coronavirus pandemic and Garner has won a lot of praises for it. In terms of her work, the actress is best known for starring in films such as 13 Going On 30, Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past, Dallas Buyers Club among others. Not just for amazing acting skills but Garner is also known for her brilliant fashion sense and it is always amazing to see her step out in style. Jennifer Garner Is 'Frustrated' with Her Parents Who Refuse to Self-Quarantine but Happy with Her Kids Who Are Co-Operating During COVID-19 Lockdown.
As the actress celebrates her birthday on April 17 and turns 48, we look at some of her best fashion outings till now. Be it the red carpet appearances or product launches or casual strolls, we love Garner's style that is subtle, elegant and not very dramatic. Jennifer knows how to look classy with minimal efforts and that's the quality we love the most about her. The actress is often seen sporting bright shades but Black certainly seems to be her favourite. Here's looking at some of her hottest looks. SAG 2020: Jennifer Garner, Sophie Turner are Presenters For 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
1.Shining in Silver
2. Beauty in Red
#jennifergarner
A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jengarner.fans) on
3. Ms Gorgeous in the Black Versace Gown
#JenniferGarner event style on the red carpet ⚡️⚡️ Choose your favorite dress ‼️
4. Classy and Beautiful in a Royal Blue Gown
#JenniferGarner #AtelierVersace #Oscars #Oscars2018 #LinkInBio
5. Regal in a Flowy Purple Gown
Jennifer Garner at Baby2Baby gala. She’s looking like a princess in fairytale✨ #jennifergarner
6. Suited Up and How!
Jennifer at #InStyleAwards 2019 presenting Hairstylist of the year. Congrats to @hairbyadir 🎉 #jennifergarner
7. Formal and Chic in a Chequered Dress
Jennifer Garner Lead Forbes Women's Summit 2019! #jennifergarner
We bet you love Jennifer's style as much as us. The actress is known for her simple and classy style and we could certainly borrow some amazing fashion tips from her looks. She is one of the few actresses who believes in going natural as opposed to being heavy on the makeup and that's another reason why she manages to look fresh as a flower everytime she steps out. Do tell us your favourite Jennifer Garner fashion moments in comments below.