Jennifer Garner is one of the most dignified actresses in Hollywood. She has taken up issues and worked on them which may not have crossed anyone's mind. A strong lady and a strong human. While TV was highly rewarding, her debut film gave her a raw deal. According to many reports, Jennifer Garner worked in Woody Allen's Deconstructing Harry but was credited as 'The Woman In The Elevator.' There are many reports which claim that Garner had quite a few sequences in the film but they were mercilessly chopped. Jennifer Garner Says She Would Love to Star in Alias Reboot If It’s Happening!

We are talking about 1997 here. What is surprising here is that Jennifer Garner wasn't a rookie then. She had a lot of credible and hit TV behind her like Rose Hill, Law & Order and others. It's still unclear why Garner's role was so tragically shortened but then talent never is curtailed. She rose to fame with movies like Pearl Harbour and the unforgettable 13 Going 30. Jennifer Garner’s Amazingly Honest Response to a Netizen Asking Her If She’s Pregnant Wins the Internet! (View Post)

Check out the trailer of Deconstructing Harry

Jennifer Garner has teamed up with Netflix yet again for Family Leave which she will star and bankroll.

