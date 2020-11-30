The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco celebrates her birthday today and while we adore her for being the sweet-girl-next-door, Penny, there's a lot more to her than just that. Kaley became a household name thanks to her stint in the popular comedy show and hasn't looked back ever since. While her character graph has only seen an upward trend, her sartorial choices too have gone from good to better and finally best. Her style file has been impressive and worth taking some notes from. Man from Toronto: Kaley Cuoco Roped In for Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson’s Action-Comedy.

Kaley Cuoco's wardrobe choices are all girly. From her hippie-inspired fashion in the early days to being a glamorous chic on the red carpet, Kaley has managed to have a stunning style transformation over the years. Today her choices are more alluring and elegant to say. She loves her Romona Keveza gowns and loves to add a dash of glamour by picking some Zuhair Murad creation occasionally. A red carpet darling, she knows how to carry her lean frame and is a pro when it comes to evening dressing. Kaley Cuoco Recalls Filming Sex Scenes with Johnny Galecki for The Big Bang Theory As a Tricky Affair - Here's Why.

As the gorgeous and much-talented actress gets ready to celebrate her big day, we take a look at some of her best style moments.

In Badgley Mischka

Kaley Cuoco (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In David Meister

Kaley Cuoco (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In J Mendel

Kaley Cuoco (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Katherine Kidd

Kaley Cuoco (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Nicole Miller

Kaley Cuoco (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Romona Keveza

Kaley Cuoco (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad

Kaley Cuoco (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kaley has always been admired for being her gorgeous self. She's the girl of every man's dream and she effectively uses her vivaciousness to keep slaying all day, every day. A lady with a fine taste, Kaley is a classic combination of everything that's right. We hope she has an amazing year ahead. Happy Birthday, Kaley! Have a great one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).