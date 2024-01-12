Role Play Movie Review: Action thrillers are perhaps the most usual genre to pick when you are producing a movie. Kaley Cuoco did get that right here but staying so close to the usual tropes doesn't turn into a safe bet but a more mundane one. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Welcome Their First Child Together (View Pics).

Emma (Kaley Cuoco) has a happy life with a doting husband Dave (David Oyelowo) and two kids. But it isn't what it looks like. Emma also moonlights as a fine assassin working for a syndicate called Sovereign. Things go wrong on one date night and her cover is blown. It doesn't help that there's a bounty on her head on the Dark web and everyone is trying to nab her, including Sovereign. Does she buckle under pressure or use her 'killer' senses to tide over it?

Given that Role Play doesn't deviate from the clichés of the genre, it maintains a good pace. Thrillers need to have a rhythm and a good pace that perfect. Emma almost perfectly keeps her dual life separate. All other assassins are pretty bang-on with their stunts and moves.

But then everything else is tedious. Within a few scenes, Emma's cover is blown. So even before you get a hang of how she conducts this dual life, it's over. Rest is just her getting chased by everyone from cops to bad guys. There is no explanation for the obvious things. For example, how did Emma become a killer, what drove her to carry on with the job, and how did she plan this elaborate ruse to keep her family in the dark... nothing is explained.

Role Play feels as if makers were just sitting one day for dinner and decided to make a film with whatever they had. Nowhere does it attempt to engross you in the proceedings. The predictability of the story is painful to watch. You know what's going to happen at every step.

Performances are usual with no one person standing out from the milieu.

Final Thought

Role Play, streaming on Amazon Prime, is not one of the high-voltage action thrillers that you are used to. If you need a crash course on how to do the bare minimum in this genre, this movie can be a good blueprint to build on.

Rating: 1.0

