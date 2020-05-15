Kareena Kapoor Khan, All Glammed Up and Gorgeous but Totally Engrossed in Her Phone in This Throwback Boomerang Video!

Kareena Kapoor Khan for LFW Winter Festive 2018 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Kareena Kapoor Khan, glamour never takes a day off, especially when it's the fashion week season! A throwback Boomerang video showing an all glammed up Bebo being totally engrossed in her phone while being spiffed up by her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. This throwback is from the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, the Winter/Festive edit. The customary round of interviews before the LFW 2018 Winter/Festive Grand Finale also saw Kareena launch her exclusive makeup collection for Lakme Absolute. Kareena is seen slaying a teal metallic toned thigh-high slit gown by feted designer Monisha Jaising. Kareena Kapoor Khan looking all glammed up but engrossed in her phone is also us having a hair spa moment in the Pre-COVID days! As the face of the cosmetic giant, Lakme, Kareena Kapoor Khan infallibly takes her designated job of being a showstopper at the closing night of the Lakme Fashion Week every year with absolute seriousness. While sashaying on the runway with that unmistakable spunk and an unmissable air of glamour, Kareena always delights.

Kareena's glam squad responsible for this hot and happening vibe featured fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, makeup artist Mickey Contractor apart from hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. Here's a closer look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Staying at Home Look Oh-So-Glamorous While Twirling in a Kaftan Tunic!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Metallic Mania

A cami dress with gathered detailing on the bodice in teal metallic tone was teamed with nude pumps, centre-parted low back textured ponytail, nude lips and smudged eyes.

On the professional front, Kareena was seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will be seen in the official remake of Forest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.