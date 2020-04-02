Kareena Kapoor Khan is All Things Classy and Fabulous in her New Vogue India Photoshoot (View Inside Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan for Vogue India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's new photoshoot for Vogue India is like a fresh breath of air during these gloomy days. The Jab We Met actress turns a cover girl for the magazine's newest edition and her pictures from same are modish and fun. All she has to do is stare into our eyes and voila, we are falling in love with her all over again. The lady surely knows how to weave magic with her unspoken emotions. A mere stare or an alluring gaze is enough to drive us crazy and we no, we aren't exaggerating. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Missing ‘French Fries’ in Her Self-Quarantine Time and We Totally Get the ‘Junk’ Feeling (Read Post).

Bebo's new set of pictures from her recent magazine photoshoot are all things chic and contemporary. The silhouettes vary and the theme isn't restricted to having any one in particular. They vary from modern designs to ethnic weaves and sometimes blending both styles into one - like picking a veil with an ethnic lehenga choli. The idea probably was to experiment and present a fusion that looks unusual but not weird. And who better than Kareena to justify something that's unique? Even if the idea sounds bizarre in your head, she can make it look happening. Kunal Kemmu Shares a Lovely Picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan and His Caption Sounds Like a Title of Ekta Kapoor's Serial.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pictures From Her New Photoshoot

Kareena's association with Vogue goes back a long way. The magazine is known for presenting some out-of-the-box ideas and their love for experimentation often helps them beat their competitors. They bring out the best in an artist but when it comes to Bebo, she unhesitatingly brings out the best in them. The publication brainstorms while thinking of concepts that would warrant her name and dish out ideas that would be compelling enough to get her to say yes. Their combination together is delightful and the pictures above are proof.