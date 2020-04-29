Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Staying at Home Look Oh-So-Glamorous While Twirling in a Kaftan Tunic!

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It would be safe to say that Kareena Kapoor Khan never skips an opportunity to astound us! There is never a dull moment in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s life! From flaunting her baby bump like no one else making pregnancy fashionable to being a trailblazer, Kareena aces the subtle art of having it all! Whether it's blazing the ramp as a showstopper, a casual spotting at the airport or at brunch with her girlies or making an appearance for endorsements or promoting her film, Kareena makes even the most basic style look ultra-glamorous. As the resident Glamazon of Bollywood, Kareena's fashion moments are a lesson in keeping it relevant, sartorial and stunning. We came across a boomerang video of Kareena twirling away in a mustard toned kaftan by Masaba Gupta. A perfect holiday style statement, Kareena flaunts her uber-comfortable vibe with wet hair and no-makeup look.

Kareena Kapoor's career highs and lows have never really impacted her superstardom. All along, her rare penchant to infuse life into ensembles, ethnic or non-ethnic is remarkable. Always dressed to impress, her holiday style statements are moody too. Here's a closer look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Keeps her Airport Fashion Extremely Basic as She Returns with Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan - And We Twist

The mustard toned tribal kaftan tunic by Masaba Gupta was priced at Rs. 12,000. Wet hair, fresh dewy skin completed her holiday look. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Game is So Far So Good, after Taimur Shares Her 'Love' Saif Ali Khan's Picture.

On the professional front, Kareena was seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will be seen in the official remake of Forest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.