We believe that our week seems incomplete without the mention of our perennial #GirlCrush Kareena Kapoor Khan! Well, for starters, looking glamorous is an intangible part of her glorious resume as also acing the art of having it all. All things classy and fabulous is what her larger than life closet looks like. For instance, the second time mommy-to-be took to flaunting a pretty pink voluminous flared dress by Faze. Glowing and in the pink of her heath with that blossoming bump, Kareena was snapped exiting a suburban studio. Juggling work with motherhood right from her firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena's resilience in championing the cause of working mothers is noteworthy. On the fashion front, Kareena loves to regale us with her exceptional style play. Fashion need not be expensive, a personal sense of style is what sets her apart – giving us the masterclass to seamlessly blend in luxurious classic international labels and home-grown ones, striking a chord with us and how!

Right from nailing a basic travel look to oozing sass on the runway, there is no style that Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot attempt and ace as well! Here is a closer look at her pinkalicious moment. Kareena Kapoor Steps Out in a Stylish White Outfit and Then a Comfy Blue Jumpsuit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Pink and Fabulous

A high-neck pleated voluminous dress by Faze with a waist belt was teamed up with a low bun and subtle glam. Kareena Kapoor Khan As the Elegant Reynu Taandon Muse Demands Your Attention RIGHT NOW!

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Faze (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kareena was seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will be seen in the official remake of Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).