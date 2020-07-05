We know for a fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan never skips an opportunity to astound us! Whether it's making even the most basic style look ultra-glamorous or rendering the already glamorous an extra dose of her signature chutzpah, Kareena is rightfully the resident Glamazon of Bollywood. Today, we cannot stop gushing at how brilliant Bebo Jaan’s smouldering avatar is for this campaign shoot for bridal designer Reynu Taandon! Styled by Tanya Ghavri, hairstyling by Yianni Tsapatori and makeup by Pompy Hans, Kareena gives the ramp creation an opulent reality with this shoot. Shot by Arshaan Gandhi, the photoshoot looks recent and unveiled on the Instagram page of the designer.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has mastered the subtle art of having it all! With a vast experience of working in films and countless moments of sartorial inspiration, Here’s your dose of Bebo-licious fashion from the designer's campaign shoot. Kareena Kapoor Khan, All Glammed Up and Gorgeous but Totally Engrossed in Her Phone in This Throwback Boomerang Video!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - The Lehenga Chronicles

An intricately embroidered and embellished mint toned lehenga with a matching blouse and dupatta was teamed with gold-toned jewellery featuring earrings, necklace, bangles. A wavy ponytail and subtle but glowy glam completed her look. The Cost of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Floral Hoodie Straight From Swiss Alps Can Buy You an iPhone 11 Pro.

Kareena Kapoor Khan for Reynu Taandon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and in the official remake of Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

