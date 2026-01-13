As the bonfire crackles and the scent of rewri fills the air, it’s time to turn up the volume. Lohri is all about vibrant traditions, Bhangra beats, and celebrating new beginnings. Whether you are dancing around the holy fire or hosting a massive DJ party, you need the best playlist that bridges the gap between the soulful Sunder Mundriye and the thumping beats of the latest chart-toppers.

Here is a curated perfect mix of top tracks for Lohri evening, from the brand-new hits of late 2025 to the evergreen Punjabi anthems that define the festival. Lohri 2026: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

The Bonfire Starters: Traditional & Folk Classics for Lohri

The essence of Lohri. These songs are perfect for the ritualistic circling of the bonfire (Parikrama) and setting a festive, cultural mood.

Lodi (from Veer-Zaara): The undisputed anthem of the festival. No Lohri is complete without Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s iconic celebration. Lodi Full Song from Veer-Zaara: Official Video

The undisputed anthem of the festival. No Lohri is complete without Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s iconic celebration. Sunder Mundriye (Various Artists/Daler Mehndi): The folk legend of Dulla Bhatti that is central to Lohri traditions.

The folk legend of Dulla Bhatti that is central to Lohri traditions. Charha De Rang (from Yamla Pagla Deewana): A heartwarming, rhythmic track perfect for family gatherings.

A heartwarming, rhythmic track perfect for family gatherings. Massan Leya (Raj Ghuman): A traditional staple that resonates with every Punjabi household during Lohri.

A traditional staple that resonates with every Punjabi household during Lohri. Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale (from Maachis): A soulful, nostalgic track that captures the warmth of winter friendships.

Fresh 2025-2026 Hits: The New "Geddi" Route for Lohri

Keep the playlist modern with the hottest tracks released in late 2024 and early 2026. These are the songs currently trending top on Reels and the radio.

Ishq Da Chehra (from Border 2): A fresh, patriotic-romantic track that fits the spirited vibe of January festivities.

A fresh, patriotic-romantic track that fits the spirited vibe of January festivities. Nache Nache (from The Raja Saab): A high-energy dance number perfect for getting the youth on the floor.

A high-energy dance number perfect for getting the youth on the floor. Laal Pari (from Housefull 5): Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest chartbuster is a must for the after-party.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest chartbuster is a must for the after-party. Lohri Da Geet (Bhupinder Babbal): A powerful new rendition that blends raw folk vocals with modern production.

A powerful new rendition that blends raw folk vocals with modern production. Sohna Rang (Gurlez Akhtar & Kulshan Sandhu): The latest Punjabi duet that is dominating wedding and Lohri DJ sets.

High-Voltage Bhangra Lohri Songs: Floor Fillers

When the rituals are done, and the dhol takes over, these are the tracks that will make everyone, from kids to grandparents, shrug off the winter chill.

Sauda Khara Khara (from Good Newwz): Sukhbir’s energy is unmatched for a Lohri celebration.

Sukhbir’s energy is unmatched for a Lohri celebration. Laal Ghaghra (from Good Newwz): Specifically themed around Lohri (celebrating a baby’s first Lohri), making it an essential pick.

Specifically themed around Lohri (celebrating a baby’s first Lohri), making it an essential pick. Morni Banke (from Badhaai Ho): A catchy, beat-heavy track that guarantees a full dance floor.

A catchy, beat-heavy track that guarantees a full dance floor. Gallan Goodiyaan (from Dil Dhadakne Do): The ultimate family group dance song.

The ultimate family group dance song. Kala Chashma (from Baar Baar Dekho): Because no Punjabi celebration is complete without it.

The "Balle Balle" Finale of Lohri Night

End the night on a high note with these massive, high-tempo legends.

Balle Balle (from Bride and Prejudice)

Nagada Nagada (from Jab We Met)

Tunak Tunak Tun (Daler Mehndi)

Gur Naal Ishq Mitha (Yo Yo Honey Singh / Malkit Singh)

Lohri Special Punjabi Songs:

As the sparks from the bonfire rise into the winter night, let the rhythm of the dhol take over your soul. Whether you are circling the holy fire with family to the tunes of Sunder Mundriye or breaking into an impromptu Bhangra session with Laal Ghaghra, this playlist is your perfect companion for the festivities. Lohri is not just about the change of season; it’s about the warmth of togetherness and the joy of new beginnings. So, crank up the volume, toss some rewri into the fire, and dance your way into a prosperous 2026. Happy Lohri!

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official YouTube Channels of Music Labels). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).