Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been an inspiration to many out there. The best part about her is that she does not give a damn about others and does what she feels right. Pleasing others has never been her mantra and the same goes with her fashion sense. Over the years, Bebo's style game has emerged from decent to something to look out for. Right from shelling out maternity goals to having a wardrobe that's wow, she's fab when it comes to fashion. Well, currently, we are in the midst of a pandemic and so let's talk about the actress' Louis Vuitton face mask that costs a bomb. Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Expensive Fendi Tote at the Airport; Its Price Can Fetch You Three iPhone Pro's!

Now, a mask is essential but considering, Kareena is a star, she needs to flaunt something extravagant. And so her LV mask which she had worn a while back is pricey and how. We goggled and got to know that Bebo's mask is sold online at an MRP of Rs 26, 000. Yeah, that's a huge amount to splurge and definitely just for the elites. So, would you spend on an LV mask ever? Anushka Sharma Is Pregnant! And Her Polka Dot Maternity Dress Comes With A Heavy Price Tag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The plain black Louis Vuitton face mask with the LV logo has become a huge trend and has been B-townies favourite. Not just Kareena, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebs were also spotted sporting the mask. Coming back to Kareena, if you think, why she's wearing such an expensive essential, we feel it's her choice. Stay stylish always!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).