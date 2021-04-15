Deepika Padukone is a fashion icon and there's no doubt about it. The actress has been shelling out style goals ever since she stepped into the industry. From walking down the red carpet in not-so-mediocre gowns, flaunting casual attire on a no workday to even serving traditional looks that are wow, DP and style go in-hand-hand. Last night (April 14), Deepika and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the airport heading to Bangalore and boy their matching denim look was fabulous. However, we could not take our eyes off the diva's handbag. Deepika Padukone is Here to Give You Some Tips On How To Ace Your Street Style Game (View Pics).

At the airport, Deepika, as well as Ranveer, were seen in a white shirt which they paired with black pants. Further, to add a punch to the look, the couple opted for denim jackets. But it was Deepika oversized tan bag from Fendi which complemented her overall getup quite well. And well, we at LatestLY googled to know the price of the tote and well it's super expensive. Anushka Sharma Is Pregnant! And Her Polka Dot Maternity Dress Comes With A Heavy Price Tag.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Here's Proof:

Deepika Padukone Fendi Bag (Farfetch Website)

As the large tote bag costs $4,788 which comes to Rs 3,59,148. Well, we are sure, salaried peeps and the ones with low income, cannot afford this bag. But having said that, we definitely approve of DP's elite taste in fashion. Also, fret not, as not Fendi, but there are always cheaper options available in the market (kinda replica). Stay stylish always!!!!

