Karisma Kapoor may have been missing from the Bollywood scenario, but the lady likes updating her Instagram. Kapoor's IG account is usually filled with everything significant happening in her life, including her various public appearances. Kareena Kapoor Khan's darling sister and once a prominent actress in Bollywood, Karisma is still a fan favourite and her sartorial shenanigans are to die for. Her saree wardrobe, especially, is a dream come true for all the saree lovers out there. Karisma Kapoor's Pickle Green Anarkali Will Burn a Hole In Your Pocket!

From B-town's favourite, Manish Malhotra to the most admired, Sabyasachi, Lolo has picked all the designer names available on the block to make the most of her appearances. And each time, the outcome has only been delightful to your eyes. From a stunning organza saree to a simple georgette or rich silk, Karisma's collection is beyond the ordinary. She loves her traditional six yards and likes nailing them to the hilt. One look at her saree cabinet and you wouldn't mind camping inside it for the rest of your life. To elaborate more on her evergreen collection, let's check some of her best appearances. Karisma Kapoor Birthday: A Quintessential Diva Who Does Fashion Like No One Else (View Pics).

Always a Stunner

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Black

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Super Chic

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Set for a Party

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning AF

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bridesmaid Inspiration

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Mood For Traditional

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Karisma Kapoor's saree looks did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2023 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).