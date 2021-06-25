Karisma Kapoor celebrates her birthday today and the occasion deserves celebration. Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder sister and a reigning queen of Bollywood during her time, Karisma has certainly carved a niche for herself in the industry. She was an icon whom girls looked up to and a name that was probably on every director's wishlist. The only actress who was able to match Govinda's dance steps, Lolo as she's fondly called continues to be an admirable name in Bollywood. Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Karisma Kapoor, Who Nailed This Monochrome Sequined Saree By Manish Malhotra Better?

While Karisma is missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest of time, she's often seen making appearances at different event shows. From festive outings to ramp walks, Karisma is out there making her presence felt. She certainly has a good taste in fashion and the same is evident in her appearances. From ethnic suits to casual fashion, Kapoor lady sure knows how to juggle between different designs and make every outing worth it. One look at her Instagram profile and you are convinced that she's a woman of refined taste and it's hard to beat her at it. When Karisma Kapoor Had That Red Lip, Classy Saree, Gold Jewellery Vibe Going On for Her in London!

As Karisma gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take the opportunity to marvel at her past fashion appearances. Let's get started.

In Raw Mango

In Leo and Lin

In Swatee Singh

In Prabal Gurung

In Massimo Dutti

In Three Floor

In Payal Khandwala

Speaking of Karisma's professional career, the actress made her digital debut with ZEE5's Mentalhood and is yet to announce her new outing. And we are certainly looking forward to that. Here's hoping that it comes very soon. But until then, let's keep admiring her for the fashion maverick that she is. Happy Birthday, Lolo! Keep slaying.

