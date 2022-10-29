We did quite a few articles on Diwali patakhas, right? But our handsome men of B-town looked equally dapper in their festive wear this year. Right from Bhumi Pednekar to Kriti Sanon and Sonam Kapoor, so many celebs had thrown Diwali parties this year and the glamour was too much for us to bear. We had our favourites, of course, but while our judgement was restricted to only females so far, it's time we divert our attention to men! Malaika Arora, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday - Meet All the 'Patakhas' From Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash.

Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Karan Johar were some of the best-dressed men whom we spotted at different Diwali parties this year. Their ethnic fashion was better than the rest and we simply couldn't stop ogling at their handsome pictures. Men's fashion was never the highlight earlier, however, thanks to these B-town hunks and their impressive choices which compelled us to take men's fashion seriously. Okay, we won't continue with our gush fest anymore, instead, we'd let their pictures do all the talking. So here you go! Scorpio Season: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Anne Hathaway & Other Stylish Scorpios.

Kartik Aaryan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Vicky Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Sidharth Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Karan Johar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Arjun Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Nick Jonas

So, whose look was your favourite? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2022 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).