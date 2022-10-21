With Diwali around the corner, you can expect Bollywood to gear up for one too many festive parties. While celebs like Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana have already hosted their pre-Diwali bash, others like Manish Malhotra planned one on the night of October 20. And as predicted, the bash was filled with the who's who of Bollywood. From rumoured couple, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur to real-life jodis like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, the guest list had all the good and prominent names. Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Others Arrive in Style at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party (Watch Videos).

But hey, in this article we won't be discussing the guest list but rather the best-dressed celebrities. With so many prominent names, the night was like a treat for our eyes. Of course, we had our favourites and it's time we share the list with y'all. From Malaika Arora who looked divine in her black saree to Navya Naveli Nanda whose red attire had festive written all over it, let's take a sneak peek at some of the best-dressed celebs from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Pose Together for the Paps at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash Amid Dating Rumours (Watch Video).

Navya Naveli Nanda

Suhana Khan

Malaika Arora

Sharvari Wagh

Kriti Sanon

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan

Kiara Advani

Kajol

