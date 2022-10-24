The season of Scorpio will begin on October 23 and will go on till November 21. The ones falling under this sun sign are passionate, strategic, curious, loyal and persistent. They are also incredibly stylish and have a certain knack for fashion. The season of Scorpios will see many prominent Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities celebrating their birthdays. The list includes names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Anne Hathaway, Drake, and Julia Roberts among others. Libra Season: Kim Kardashian, Hina Khan, Zac Efron - A Look at Most Stylish Libras.

Besides being extremely witty and sharp, Scorpios are fashion-loving souls who leave a lasting impression on your mind with their every appearance. Their dapper choices often strike a chord with their admirers or not and it's very rare that they will disappoint you with their choices. As we wait for their season to officially kickstart, here's reminiscing some of our favourites and most-stylish Scorpios on the block. Most Stylish Virgo Celebrities: Blake Lively, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Zendaya & Other Fashionable Virgos From the Industry.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emma Stone

Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Drake

Drake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

