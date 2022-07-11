Kate Middleton or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is once again winning hearts for her recent looks, this time at Wimbledon 2022. The elegant royal member turned heads for her sartorial picks that radiated her royal charm. Kate is not only an esteemed spectator but also an avid tennis player who became the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club in 2016. Since then, she's been a regular at the summer tournament and watches matches from the Royal Box. Kate made three appearances at the tennis tournament this year with her husband, Prince William. Their eldest son, Prince George, also featured in the Men's Singles Final that occurred on July 10, Sunday. Let us look at Kate Middleton's outfits that she wore for Wimbledon. Prince William and Kate Middleton First Official Portrait Unveiled at the Fitzwilliam Museum.

According to a People report, Ralph Lauren, in collaboration with the All England Lawn Tennis Club, redesigned the uniforms for all the ball boys, girls, line empires and chair empires to promote sustainable fashion by using fabrics made of recycled materials. The Duchess of Cambridge is also known for recycling and re-wearing her dresses, and this time Kate strictly advocated the theme of sustainability at the big game. Learn more about the opulent fashion she brought to the lawn tennis tournament.

Kate Middleton In Alessandra Rich Dress for Men's Singles Finals 2022

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Final (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Wimbledon superfan featured in a navy blue and white polka dot ensemble and paired it with drop sapphire earrings and a necklace. Her fashion game earned a high score as her formal fit stole the show entirely. Her white slingback heels and minimal accessories made her style even more favourite. Cuteness Alert: Prince George Steals the Show at His Wimbledon Debut.

Kate Middleton is Pure Class and Glamour!

Duchess presented the prestigious Wimbledon trophy to Novak Djokovic who beat Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final. The Serbian top seed defeated the Australian tennis star in four sets 4-6,6-3,6-4,7-6(7-3).

Kate Middleton in Roksana Dress for Women's Singles Finals 2022

Kate Middleton For Wimbledon 2022 Women's Singles Final (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It seems like yellow has been her Wimbledon colour as the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge donned the midi dress on July 9, Saturday. She earlier wore this canary yellow dress when visiting Jamaica for her royal tour to the Caribbean. She also wore a green and purple bow-tie pin which signified her status as a royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Duchess of Cambridge is a Delight in Yellow Summer Dress

The Duchess had earlier presented Wimbledon 2022 women's singles trophy to 23-year-old Elena Rybakina on Saturday. The Russian-born Kazakhstani tennis player defeated Ons Jabeur from Tunisia in three sets 3-6,6-2,6-2.

Kate Middleton in Alessandra Rich Maxi Dress

Kate Middleton's First Appearance at Wimbledon 2022 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The polka-dot has been the fashion special for Prince William's sweetheart recently. She wore a blue and white polka dress during the Men's quarterfinals. Kate also wore this Alessandra Rich outfit during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last month. Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations to Be Led by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton in Her Fashion Favourite!

Kate Middleton's sumptuous looks have become the talk of the town, and she has set the internet ablaze with her endearing personality and jovial charm. Nonetheless, Novak Djokovic won the 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday and registered his seventh Wimbledon title against Nick Kyrgios.

