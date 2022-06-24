The first official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was unveiled at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum. The painting features Prince William and his wife Catherine, aka Kate Middleton. The work was done by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth. Kate was seen painted in a green gown and William standing contrapposto in a blue suit. The portrait painting was unveiled at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum, and the royal couple was on hand to celebrate it. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton Enjoy Making Chocolates and Dancing With Locals in Belize on Their Caribbean Tour (View Pics & Video).

First Official Portrait Of Prince William And Kate Middleton:

