Wimbledon 2025 concluded on July 13, with Jannik Sinner clinching the trophy after defeating World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. This year’s edition of the tennis championship saw several celebrities in attendance, including notable Indian actors and social media influencers. Their presence at the annual sporting event created quite a buzz online, with photos of them from the stands going viral. Amid this, singer and actress Sophie Choudry has taken to social media to express her disappointment over the growing trend of influencers attending big sporting events like Wimbledon just for the sake of clout and not genuine love for the sport. She also said that the tennis tournament looked like a fashion runway, much like the Cannes Film Festival. Did Avneet Kaur and Virat Kohli Attend Wimbledon 2025 on the Same Day? Netizens React to Actress’ Latest Social Media Post Weeks After Algorithm Controversy (View Pics).

Sophie Choudry Slams Influencer Culture at Wimbledon

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 15), Sophie Choudry shared a lengthy note expressing her displeasure over influencers and content creators attending sporting events like Wimbledon without any real knowledge of the sport, just for the sake of being seen.

Opening up about her love for the sport, the actress wrote, "Oh Lord, please don't let Wimbledon become the next Cannes. I've been an avid tennis lover for more than 30 years. Have literally shed tears of joy and pain over my favourites Sampras ( a legit obsession at one time), Agassi, Nadal and now Alcaraz. Have scheduled watching matches between revising for school exams. Was fortunate enough to see the legend Martina Navratilova to play in her last Wimbledon final, amongst other epic matches before it was all about an Insta post."

Sophie Choudry Takes a Dig at Celebs Attending Wimbledon Just To Be Seen

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Further speaking about the surge in celebrity presence at Wimbledon this year, the Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! actress called out influencers for just attending the games to make a fashion statement. She wrote, "This year I am suddenly seeing countless 'influencers', 'celebs', from India going there just to be seen. I am not denying that some genuinely love the gamebut many are there just to pose for social media. They have zero clue or interest in the game or those playing it. Its just ughhh. Please lets not ruin one of the most beautiful tournaments in the world." Wimbledon 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Calls Roger Federer her Tennis GOAT, Challenges THIS Actor to a Match in Fun Q&A Sesh (Watch Video).

This year, Indian celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta, Priety Zinta, Avneet Kaur and Milind Soman, among others, were spotted attending the sports event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).