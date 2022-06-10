Famous American model Kate Upton celebrates her birthday on June 10. She marked her debut in the very famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2011 and also appeared as the cover girl in 2012, 2013 and 2017. Being a model, fashion probably runs in her genes and slaying comes naturally to her. A red carpet maverick, Kate Upton's best looks are bookmarked by us - right from her initial days. Though married, Kate continues to enjoy a massive male fan following and her sultry appearances don't make it hard to justify. Kate Upton Calls Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 'A Snoozefest', Stresses on Inclusivity of All Body Types (Watch Video).

Right from classic black gowns to pristine white and even green, Upton has probably had the best moments in every colour on the red carpet. She comes, she walks and she slays! Her sartorial moments are eye-catching and worth drooling all over. With her tall frame, nailing pantsuits becomes an easy task for her and her lean structure helps her get the rest of the designs right! From Met Gala to Venice Film Festival and Oscar after-party, Kate has dropped some style bombs at all these prominent places and each time, she has been better than the rest. To celebrate Kate Upton's 30th birthday this year here's recalling some of her best red carpet looks of all time. Cate Blanchett Reveals Her Son’s Classmates Thought She Is Actually Actress-Model Kate Upton, Due to Actress’ Marital Surname.

Bold in Black

Kate Upton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ravishing in Red

Kate Upton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glittery Goddess

Kate Upton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Kate Upton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beautiful in Black

Kate Upton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Kate Upton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Beige

Kate Upton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kate Upton!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).