Kate Upton Birthday Special: Revisiting Some of Her Best Red Carpet Moments to Celebrate Her Special Day (View Pics)

Kate Upton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On days when Kate Upton isn't soaring temperature with her bikini pictures, she's busy making some ravishing red carpet appearances. Upton's scintillating affair with her alluring fashion choices have always been a hot topic of discussion in Hollywood and the girl sure knows how to carry herself. She struts in style like a diva, wins your heart like a pro and casts a mystic spell like a magician. From featuring as the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues to becoming an actress and a fashion force to reckon with, Upton has always been an influencer, dominating your thoughts time and again. Kate Upton Gets First Stripe on Her Jiu-Jitsu White Belt.