Kate Upton Birthday Special: Revisiting Some of Her Best Red Carpet Moments to Celebrate Her Special Day (View Pics)

On days when Kate Upton isn't soaring temperature with her bikini pictures, she's busy making some ravishing red carpet appearances. Upton's scintillating affair with her alluring fashion choices have always been a hot topic of discussion in Hollywood and the girl sure knows how to carry herself. She struts in style like a diva, wins your heart like a pro and casts a mystic spell like a magician. From featuring as the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues to becoming an actress and a fashion force to reckon with, Upton has always been an influencer, dominating your thoughts time and again. Kate Upton Gets First Stripe on Her Jiu-Jitsu White Belt.
Kate Upton's red carpet soiree, in particular, has always been a delightful affair. She has donned some amazing designs in the past and continues to pick charming choices even today. You know her name's influential when she is the subject of the 100th-anniversary Vanity Fair cover. Kate's appearances have always been remarkable and as she gears up to celebrate her big day, we reminisce some of our personal favourites. Have a look. Kate Upton Calls Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 'A Snoozefest', Stresses on Inclusivity of All Body Types (Watch Video).
In Prabal Gurung
In Dolce & Gabbana
In Fendi
In Michael Kors
In Valentino
In Versace
In Zac Posen
For all the eager boys who wonder if she's taken, well, yes she is. She's happily married to Justin Verlander and together they make for a handsome couple. The 28-year-old model also welcomed her first child in 2018 and since then, she's busy being an active mommy. We wish the stunner an eventful year ahead and here's looking forward to her future appearances. Happy Birthday, Kate!