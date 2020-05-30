Kirti Kulhari Birthday Special: Subdued Glamour, Flawless Beauty and Oodles of Spunk, Her Versatile Fashion Arsenal Is a Masterclass in Keeping It Slick and Sleek!

Kirti Kulhari Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love this girl! For starters, her brilliant acting chops are always a delight! Secondly, she channels a fashion arsenal that replicates this heady on-screen vibe. The Mumbai girl helms a post-graduate degree in journalism and mass communication but kickstarted her career with modest tidings. A debut in an Oria film, theatre and TV commercials landed her a role in the laugh riot, Khichdi The Movie in 2010 but the role of Tanya in Shaitan lent her recognition. Kirti followed it up with Pink (2016), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Mission Mangal (2019). Kirti regaled in the digital space with the Shah Rukh Khan-produced Bard of Blood for Netflix and as Anjana Menon in Four More Shots Please! on Amazon Prime. Kirti has crafted an equally engaging fashion arsenal that features classics as well as contemporary designs. With fashion stylists Aastha Sharma and Reann Moradian, Kirti wades through the tricky waters of hues, silhouettes, cuts and fabrics with an enviable elan. She drips a subdued elegance, notching up the ante with a flawless beauty game. Furthermore, her short hairdo compliments it all.

A toned frame, radiant glowy skin and an unmissable whiff of confidence allow Kirti to be a worthy muse to homegrown and international labels. As Kirti Kulhari turns a year older today, we would love nothing more than reminiscing some of her finest fashion moments, curated to perfection. Here's a closer look.

A look that had us hooked on Four More Shots Please Season 2; Kirti Kulhari seamlessly pulled off this raven black embellished lehenga featuring raindrop motifs teamed with a ruched V-neck crop top. Minimal accessories of bangles, kada, earrings, juttis, wild textured hair, pink lips sealed the deal.

A slick yellow suit by Narendra Kumar featuring an oversized blazer and narrow pants were teamed with vinyl-ivory pumps, sleek centre-parted hair and nude brown lips.

For the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, Kirti stunned in a monochrome AOC pantsuit with a Hunke Moller bralette, jewellery from Anmol and Kaj, black pumps by Christian Louboutin. Textured side-parted hair and subtle glam upped the look.

The trailer launch of Mission Mangal saw Kirti stun in an antique gold Raw Mango saree teamed with a pink blouse, choker by Jet Gems and a ring by Raniwala. Subtle glam and a low bun completed the look.

A promotional stint for Bard of Blood saw Kirti pull off an ensemble featuring striped red blazer teamed with white cropped joggers by Rajesh Pratap Singh. Multi-strap heels, gold-toned earrings, subtle glowy glam and textured side-parted hair completed the look.

Promoting Mission Mangal, Kirti stunned in a green handwoven silk creation from Amrich featuring flared pants, shirt and a black cape. Strappy sandals, earrings by Hyperbole, sleek matching coloured hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Kirti raked up a classy storm in a black polka dot relaxed fit dress by Lovebirds for the promotions of Bard of Blood. Vinyl and red pumps, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look.

The Bard of Blood promotions in Delhi saw Kirti pull off a printed Rajesh Pratap Singh dress with quirky sandals, silver jewellery from Forever 21, bold red lips and pulled back hair.

A black and red sculpted metal saree by Rimzim Dadu found a worthy muse in Kirti as she graced the India Today Conclave 2019. Jewellery by Roma Narsinghani, accentuated eyes, nude brown lips and sleek hair completed her look.

A playful yellow look featuring separates from Zara with jewellery from Misho was completed with strappy black heels, textured waves and nude glam.

Seamlessly slaying any given vibe with an obvious streak of sleek and slick lacing them all, Kirti Kulhari delights! Here's wishing Kirti Kulhari a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.