New Delhi, November 23: Nykaa Pink Friday Sale 2025 has returned, and it offers a chance for customers to grab their beauty essentials at major discounts. The annual event is known for offering some of the biggest price drops of the year, with deals across skincare, haircare, and makeup products. The Nykaa sale offers valuable picks for all beauty lovers with over 1,800 brands.

Nykaa Pink Friday Sale brings huge discounts on a wide range of beauty essentials. Interested customers can explore offers of up to 60% off across categories like skincare, haircare, and makeup. The sale features exciting deals for anyone looking to upgrade their beauty products. Realme GT 8 Pro Sale Will Start in India on November 25; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nykaa Pink Friday Sale: Offers, Deals and Free Gifts

During the Nykaa Pink Friday Sale, customers can take advantage of a 10% instant discount when using HDFC Bank credit cards. As per a report of PTI, brands like Lakme, L’Oreal, and Maybelline are offering discounts of up to 50% to make the sale even more appealing. Customers can also receive free gifts on orders above INR 599, INR 899, and INR 999, depending on the products they choose.

The Nykaa Pink Friday Sale is also offering major deals on haircare products. Agaro is leading with a 70% discount, while brands like Alan Truman, Winston, and Ikonic Professional/Ikonic Me are offering 30–50% off on their products. Many brands are also adding freebies to qualifying purchases. Kay Beauty is offering a free gift on orders above INR 1,199, and Nykaa Cosmetics is including a complimentary lipstick with select products. Lava Agni 4 Sale Will Start in India on November 25; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Makeup lovers have plenty to be excited about during the Nykaa Pink Friday Sale. Bobbi Brown is offering up to 30% off, along with a buy 2 and get 1 deal on select items. Carolina Herrera is also joining in with discounts of up to 15% with an additional Prive bonus.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nykaa). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2025 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).