Actor Kirti Kulhari has confirmed her relationship with actor Rajeev Siddhartha, making it Instagram official at the start of New Year 2026. The actor shared a heartfelt reel on January 2, featuring pictures and videos of the two spending time together. The post marked the first time Kirti publicly acknowledged their relationship. 'Four More Shots Please! Season 4': Kirti Kulhari Calls Final Chapter the Most Meaningful Experience of Her Career (Watch Video)

The Instagram reel included car selfies, travel moments, and candid clips from their time together. Captioning the post, Kirti wrote, “A picture is worth a thousand words… #happynewyear happy2026 everyone…” The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section. One user wrote, “Mihir and Anjana in an alternate universe,” referencing their Four More Shots Please! characters, while another commented, “Wow… happy for you guys!” ‘Shekhar Home’: Kirti Kulhari and Rasika Dugal Discuss Their Roles in Upcoming Detective Series.

Speculation around Kirti and Rajeev’s relationship began last year when the actor shared a few photos with him on social media. While the two remained silent at the time, the New Year post has now confirmed the rumours. Kirti was previously married to Saahil Sehgal. In April 2021, she announced their separation after five years of marriage, writing that they had decided to part ways “not on paper, but in life,” and added that she was in a good place emotionally.

