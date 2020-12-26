Kit Harrington aka your beloved Jon Snow celebrates his birthday today and it's time we forgive him for the last season! The handsome British hunk who's unfortunately taken is a man with a very refined taste. His dapper outings are always a hot topic of discussion amongst ladies. His curly hair when paired with those amazing choices are effectively amazing and do a fab job in wooing our hearts. Though basic, his choices are smart and worthy of your attention. Game of Thrones: Kit Harrington Aka Jon Snow’s Shocked Reaction on Daenerys’ Death in the Last Watch Leaves Twitterati Heart-Broken – Read Tweets.

While his red carpet offerings are admirable, his street style is equally impressive. All he needs is a pair of jeans and a few checkered shirts to look so hot! Yes, there are days when we envy Rose Leslie for being his girl but then, there are times when we admire them as a couple. They look fabulous together and the more we look at them, the more we fall in love with their chemistry. Ditching all his historical costumes from Game of Thrones, Kit slips into his comfort zone when walking on the streets of London. Salma Hayek Shares a Picture with Game of Thrones Star Kit Harrington, Says She's Excited to Work with Him in Marvel's Eternals.

As the handsome man gets ready to cut his birthday cake this year, we grab the opportunity to pick and name some of his best fashion moments. The term could be 'girly' but hey, men's fashion is a serious business and we swear to do full justice with it.

Red Carpet Appearance Done Right

Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Uff! That Smile of His!

Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Handsome Man in Black!

Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Grey Never Looked So Good Before

Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bringing Sexy Back in Casual

Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Only Looking Dashing Was So Simple

Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And Kit Harrington is Officially Our Favourite British Hunk!

Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kit Harrington will be next seen in Marvel's Eternals, a multi-starrer that also stars Hollywood's most powerful names like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and others. We hope the year ahead is fulfiling for the star and that he ends up bagging the most amazing projects. Happy Birthday, Kit! Have a great one.

