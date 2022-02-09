Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie celebrates her birthday on February 9. The Scottish actress who marked her acting debut at a very young age of 21 gained recognition after starring as Gwen Dawson in Downtown Abbey and Ygritte in GoT. She even met the man of her dreams on the sets of her HBO series and rest, as they say, is history. Rose married her co-star, Kit Harrington in 2018 and together they welcomed a baby boy in 2021.

Rose and Kit became a fan favourite after fans witnessed their short but sweet romance in Game of Thrones. While Kit's Jon Snow's was already a favourite character, his romance with Rose's Ygritte only made their appreciation stronger and deeper. The couple continued dating for years to come and finally decided to tie the knot in 2018. Their wedding pictures definitely broke the internet and warmed our hearts like never before. Yes, they make for a very adorable pair and the more we see, the harder we fall for them.

Speaking of their romance, Rose's birthday is a good opportunity to reminisce some of her sweetest moments with Kit. It's time we go back a bit and witness some of their adorable pictures together.

Ain't They Cute Together?

Rose Leslie - Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Some Romance on the Red Carpet

Rose Leslie - Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Soulmates Definitely!

Rose Leslie - Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He'll Always Make Her Smile

Rose Leslie - Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Made For Each Other

Rose Leslie - Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Couple Who Slays Together, Stays Together

Rose Leslie - Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love, Love, Love Them

Rose Leslie - Kit Harrington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier when Kit was asked about his relationship with Rose, he had the sweetest thing to say about her. When asked about how he fell in love with his co-star, he said, "A lot of people meet their other halves at work," Kit said at the time. "Our work just happened to be this iconic TV show. I thank the show for everything. But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her." 'That's cute, eh?

We bet the Eternals actor has a big surprise planned for his ladylove and we'll probably see it in pictures someday. Until then, here's raising a toast to her charming self. Happy Birthday, Rose!

