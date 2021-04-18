Kourtney Kardashian, one of the most prominent faces of the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrates her birthday on April 18. She's as crazy as the rest of her family and while we love to see this family come together on various festivals and events, we also admire their bond that's stayed as strong over the years. The socialite is currently seeing Travis Barker but that's not why we are here. Today belongs to Kourtney and her life has a lot more to discuss than her mere linkups. Today, let's focus on her fashion appearances and that incredible sense of style that she possesses. Kourtney Kardashian Poses in a Lingerie After Not Getting Invited at Sisters Kim, Kylie, Kendall's Photo Shoot (See Pic).

Kourtney has always been a bold dresser much like her sisters. But hey, there's nothing vulgar about how she dresses. She makes her outings look sexy and is a game for everything that's hot and happening. She loves making headlines with her outfit choices and her bikini wardrobe, in particular, is to die for. While her holiday pictures often make us go green with envy, her other appearances are equally drool-worthy. Sometimes her choices are as crazy as her persona but she effectively manages to nail them to the hilt. As the Kardashian gets ready to celebrate her big day, here's taking a look at some of her best fashion outings so far. Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Deleted Her Son Mason Disick's Instagram Account.

Bold in Black

Slaying and How

She's Obsessed with Black

Pantsuits Never Looked So Sexy!

Taking Her Plunging Neckline Game to a New Level

Vision in White

And We're Drooling Already

It was only last year when her family pulled down the curtains on their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and its loyal fans have been feeling sad ever since. But that's a thing of the past and the clan is moving forward already. We hope Kourtney has a blast on her special day and that she plans a fun family gathering with all her sisters in attendance (much like Kim K). But before she does that, here's sending her tons of love and luck on her birthday. Have a great day, Kourtney!

