Famous People Born on April 18: April 18 is marked by the birthdays of many well-known personalities across the world. Indian cricketer KL Rahul, known for his stylish batting, celebrates his birthday today. Hollywood stars like Vanessa Kirby, America Ferrera, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also share this special date. Acclaimed actor David Tennant, famous for Doctor Who, and veteran actor Eric Roberts were born on this day as well. Talk show host and comedian Conan O'Brien and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian also celebrate their birthdays on April 18. In the world of sports, legendary West Indies cricketers Malcolm Marshall and Phil Simmons, along with footballers Divock Origi, Wojciech Szczęsny, and Donny van de Beek, were born on this day. Indian actresses Debina Bonnerjee, Neha, Lalita Pawar, and Poonam Dhillon also add to the list of famous April 18 birthdays.

Famous April 18 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

KL Rahul Vanessa Kirby America Ferrera Rosie Huntington-Whiteley David Tennant Eric Roberts Conan O'Brien Kourtney Kardashian Malcolm Marshall Phil Simmons Debina Bonnerjee Neha Lalita Pawar (18 April 1916 – 24 February 1998) Poonam Dhillon Divock Origi Wojciech Szczęsny Donny van de Beek

