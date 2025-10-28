Kourtney Kardashian has stirred controversy once again with the latest addition to her wellness brand Lemme. The new product Lemme Purr Lollipops claims to support women’s vaginal health and is being sold exclusively at Target. ‘Thank You for Making Me Aware’: Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Backlash Over Not Putting 21-Month-Old Son in Life Vest (View Post)

The product’s packaging reads, “MAKE IT TASTY: Enhance your sweetness with women’s probiotics & real pineapple.” It highlights the use of SNZ 1969™ probiotics for women and Vitamin C, described as “a pro-collagen nutrient with antioxidant properties.” The official Lemme Instagram account unveiled the product with two bold promotional images, one showing a woman with the lollipop between her lips while holding a cat beside her face, and another featuring a woman in a short black skirt with her legs spread, drawing attention to the Target logo.

Netizens Call Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Purr Lollipops a ‘Scam’

However, not everyone found the campaign tasteful. Some users took to social media to express disappointment and concern over the product's claims and marketing. A Reddit user commented, "They are definitely a scam. They're a proprietary blend of ingredients that either aren't proven to work or are in such small doses there's no difference if you take them or not."

Comment byu/WranglerOk3180 from discussion inHealthyhooha

Another wrote, "Do not get them. They made mine so much worse," while one added, "I'm so tired of the gimmicks." Others criticised the message behind the product, with one remarking, "Way to be a part of giving women ANOTHER thing to feel self-conscious about instead of actual education and advice on contacting a doctor if you are unsure."

Comment byu/WranglerOk3180 from discussion inHealthyhooha

Fans Praise Innovation, Critics Warn of Health Misleading

Despite the backlash, some of Kardashian’s fans appeared excited to try the new supplement, praising her for innovating in the women’s wellness space. Still, critics have warned that products like these could promote unhealthy body standards and misinformation about women’s health.

