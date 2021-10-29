Raaz Reboot actress Kriti Kharbanda celebrates her birthday today. While she's slowly climbing the ladder of success in Bollywood, we're also eyeing her for being the fashionista that she is. With her sharp and vibrant outings, Kharbanda often manages to find a place in our list of best-dressed celebs. Kriti has come a long way since her debut and is currently rubbing shoulders with B-town biggies including Rajkummar Rao and Akshay Kumar. And whilst she's working on her acting skills, she's also sharpening her sartorial taste. Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Deepika Padukone and Julia Roberts To Be Her Style Icons!

Kriti has a rather bubbly sense of style. Her choices resonate with urban girls and her fuss-free outfits have always made us root for her. With her cutesy dress or even ethnic attire, she manages to strike a chord like no one else. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she has the ability to nail the trickiest and boldest of silhouettes and she truly justifies every bit of them. From stunning pantsuits to co-ord sets and maxi dresses, her wardrobe is filled with some amazing pieces and we have our list of favourites. Yo or Hell No? Kriti Kharbanda's Black Ruffled Saree by Ridhi Mehra.

On Kriti's birthday, let's delve into what excites us the most from her wardrobe.

In Ritu Kumar

In Ritu Kumar

In H&M

In H&M

In Pink Porcupines

In Pink Porcupines

In Sawan Gandhi

In Sawan Gandhi

In Ridhi Mehra

In Ridhi Mehra

In Sabyasachi Mukherjee

In Sabyasachi Mukherjee

In Payal Singhal

In Payal Singhal

Coming to her personal life, Kriti is in a committed relationship with actor Pulkit Samrat. The couple, unlike others never hid their relationship and were always open about it. “When Pulkit and I started dating each other, I was very open about it. As open as I can be, I’ve already shared it with everyone. Anything beyond that is a very sacred part of the relationship for me," she had said in one of her earlier interactions.

Well, we bet her man would make this day as special as one can for his lady love. Here's sending her tons of love and hugs on her big birthday.

