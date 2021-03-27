Ruffled sarees are in vogue currently and our Bollywood divas are equally obsessed with them. While the design looks pretty for any occasion, it's a new hot favourite for a wedding wardrobe as well. Kriti Kharbanda recently stepped out wearing a stunning black ruffled saree and we were sold! It was a chic attire that perfectly well with the occasion and we loved the way she carried it with so much elegance. While the colour palette was a winner, the design looked equally stunning. Kriti Kharbanda Is Red Hot and Ravishing in a Razor Sharp Latex Ensemble by Deme!

Kriti Kharbanda's black ruffled saree belonged to the house of Ridhi Mehra. The plain black saree was paired with a matching embellished blouse that elevated its look further. Kriti kept her styling simple by opting for diamond and emerald necklace, shimmery eyelids, contoured cheeks, and soft brown lips. She kept her blow-dried hair open and the simplicity of her styling looked wonderful with the outfit. Styled by Sonika Paliya, Kriti's #ootn deserves all the appreciation from us. Kriti Kharbanda in a Lavender State of Mind, Also Somewhat Saucy and Oodles of Sultry!

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are clearly smitten with her choice, what's your take on it? Are you equally mesmerised or think it's too plain for your taste? Let us know your answers by voting for the desired option from the box below or by simply tweeting us your answers @latestly.

