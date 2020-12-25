Christmas celebrations are very different this time around. With the on-going pandemic, the biggest Christmas bash that took place at the Kardashian-Jenner's mansions is also cancelled this year. The family restrained from celebrating the festivities together which also meant no Christmas card photoshoot as well. But while that was disappointing for many fans, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner made sure they surprise their fans with stunning Christmas outfits. Kendall Jenner Impersonates Sister Kylie Jenner Making Fun of Her Big Lips in This Hilarious Make-Up Tutorial Video.

The family might be celebrating Christmas away from their friends and extended family but both the Jenner sisters made sure that they make it a glam event anyway. The sister decked up in shimmery outfits and posted pictures of it on Instagram. Just like last year, Kylie went all chic and classy with her outfit, while Kendall was all about sass this time as well.

Talking about Kylie's outfit first, the entrepreneur opted for a red sequin dress for the celebration. The body con dress accentuated Kylie's curves and made her look red-hot as usual. For her makeup, Kylie opted for pink lipstick, matt base and pink cheek tint. She accessorised her look with a diamond ring and statement earring. Kylie added a gorgeous pair of red heel to go with the outfit. Last year Kylie had twinned with her daughter Stormi but hasn't yet posted any pictures of her.

Talking about Kendall, she looked like a present in her outfit. The model opted for a metallic gold off-shoulder ruffle crop top. She paired it with black mesh stocking and zebra-print heels. Kendall added a chunky bracelet and golden earring to go with her outfit. She kept her makeup minimal and styled her hair in her usual, preferred style. The model's BFF Hailey Bieber dropped a comment on her post and called her 'Cute little reindeer lady.' Sister Kim Kardashian tagger her as 'Perfect Human.' Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch Affordable Handbag and Accessory Line With Walmart.

Khloe Kardashian has earlier revealed that her family will forgo their annual Christmas Eve celebration for the first time in 42 years in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the update on Twitter saying, "TheCovid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

The decision came weeks after Kim Kardashian West was criticised after she shared photos from a lavish party held on a private island to celebrate her birthday in October. Khloe was sure that they would have an intimate Christmas celebration but the family dropped the plan after receiving major backlash.

