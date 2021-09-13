Riverdale's Betty Cooper celebrates her birthday today. Lili Reinhart, who quickly rose to prominence post her appearance in the teen drama/mystery show, Riverdale, is now on her way to conquering Hollywood. After signing a first-look deal with Amazon Prime, the girl is setting up her permanent base in the industry and we can predict a bright future for her ahead. But besides being a beautiful performer and also an artist, Lili is quite a diva to look up to. Her fashion appearances have all been edgy and she has always stunned us with her uber-cool choices. Lili Reinhart Shares Her 'Unpopular Opinion' About Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's Recent Reunion.

While Betty Cooper has a more humble wardrobe in Riverdale, Lili is far away from that. She's more bold, fierce, confident and a fashionista in real life. Her choices exude her confidence and also strike a chord with all her admirers. From her outings at Oscar-after party to movie premieres and other soirees, Rheinhart has always managed to stun us with her choices and they have always been exciting. From her chic red ballroom gown to her Met appearance in a blue co-ord set, Lili and her delightful appearances have left us mesmerised. Speaking of her choices, as Lili Reinhart gets ready to celebrate her big day, here's rewinding the time to witness some of her best fashion moments once again! Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Part Ways and Riverdale Won't Be Same Again for Us.

In Prada

Lili Reinhart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Oscar de la Renta

Lili Reinhart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Miu Miu

Lili Reinhart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Marc Jacobs

Lili Reinhart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Khyeli Couture

Lili Reinhart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In H&M

Lili Reinhart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Siriano

Lili Reinhart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Recently, Riverdale began filming season 6 and its creator also teased about some possible deaths that we can expect next. The crew is already shooting for its next series of episodes and seems like Lili will have a working birthday this year. Nonetheless, we bet she'll have a blast anyway. Hopefully, she'll share pictures from her celebration. Here's looking forward to that.

Happy Birthday, Lili! Have a great one.

