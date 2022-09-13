Riverdale's Betty, Lili Reinhart celebrates her birthday on August 13. The American actress will turn 26 this year and we bet she has some intimate celebration planned for herself. Lili became a favourite with fans post her popular teen drama on CW and while we rooted for her onscreen, we were quick to follow her shenanigans including some fashion ones offscreen! Lili likes dressing her age and is a treat for sore eyes. While her casual style file is whistle worthy, her red carpet appearances are equally delightful. Riverdale: Netflix Show Starring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse To End With Season 7.

Right from her Oscar after-party attires to Met Gala looks and film festival outings, Lili has never disappointed us with her choices so far. She continues with her winning streak and there's rarely any sad moment there. With her pretty self and charming aura, she manages to make us fall for her, harder each time. Over the years, Lili has nailed the art of red carpet dressing and she isn't done yet. She's still continuing her quest to master the art and we are keeping a close watch on her journey. But until there, let's take a brief moment to appreciate her sartorial statements in white, one outfit at a time. Lili Reinhart Birthday Special: 10 Pictures of the Riverdale Star to Make You Fall in Love With Her Style and Beauty.

Bold and How!

Keeping it Chic

Simple But Stunning

Off White is Still White!

Like a Modern-Day Princess

Bawsy Much!

Anyone Else Admiring Her Look?

Happy Birthday, Lili Reinhart!

