Madhuri Dixit will soon be joining the league of stars who forayed into the OTT space. The actress is gearing up to star in Karan Johar's The Fame Game, a Netflix series that revolves around a successful actress whose perfect life comes under the spotlight after she goes missing one day. The trailer of the series was recently unveiled by the makers and Dixit has already kickstarted its promotions. Madhuri took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her newest fashion outing and her playful red look was in sync with the Valentine's Day mood. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit's Unconventional Drape by Punit Balana for Dance Deewane 3.

The Aaja Nachle actress paired a red crop top with matching palazzo pants and a printed jacket from the house of Label Anushree for her newest fashion outing. She further ditched all the jewellery and settled for a pair of statement earrings and some hand accessories to go with. With highlighted cheeks, nude lips, glittery eye makeup and well-defined eyebrows, she completed her look further. Madhuri's red-hot look was definitely a hit with her admirers and we loved the way she soaked in all the Valentine's Day spirit for her outing. Madhuri Dixit Continues Her Obsession for Ethnic Attires With this Vibrant Yellow Outfit.

Madhuri Dixit Nene for The Fame Game Promotions

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri's The Fame Game will also star Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi. During the trailer launch when the actress was asked to describe her web series, she said, “It is a mystery, but it is also about relationships, family, how fame can twist and make the best of things look bad. In that sense, it was a challenging script for me because the role is such that there are so many shades to her."

