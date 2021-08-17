Madhuri Dixit is currently busy shooting for Dance Deewane 3 and she's making some mind-boggling appearances for the same. Picking some stunning sarees and unusual drapes, Madhuri is setting her fashion meter extremely high and with an ace stylist, Ami Patel having her back, the collaboration is only yielding ravishing results. After strutting in style in a classic Amit Aggarwal design, the Kalank actress was back to wooing our hearts with her new choice of outfit for the day. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit's Lavender Lehenga Choli by Sukriti & Aakriti.

Madhuri picked a simple but stunning unconventional saree from the house of Punit Balana and nailed it to the hilt. She paired her outfit with an Afghan choker and a pair of statement earrings. Highlighted cheeks, glossy lips, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows enhanced her look further. Dixit also picked a pair of silver heels to go with her outfit and left her hair loose to accentuate her look. Yo or Hell No? Sonakshi Sinha's Polka Dot Dress by Gauri & Nainika.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There's no denying that we are digging her new look and find it smouldering. But while these are our thoughts, what's your take on it? Are you equally impressed or think she deserved something better? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting them at @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Madhuri Dixit in Punit Balana - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).