Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen Birthday Special: Perennially Bohemian Chic With a Dewy Glam in Tow, the Twins Stir Up a Silent Sartorial Storm!

Fashion Nirupama Chaudhary| Jun 13, 2020 09:31 AM IST
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen Birthday Special: Perennially Bohemian Chic With a Dewy Glam in Tow, the Twins Stir Up a Silent Sartorial Storm!
The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We came to know, love and rave about the Olsen twins right from their debut as Michelle Tanner in the television sitcom, Full House. The twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen turn a year older today. They quietly retired from films only to raise a silent sartorial storm in the fashion world with their innate sensibilities. The Gemini twins are fraternal and differ in their individual senses of styles but overall, they strikingly bear resemblance that's rare and yet so distinct. Mary-Kate is unflinching with an intriguing risk appetite while Ashley has a keen eye for classics. On the whole, the perennially formidable fashion forces that they are, the Olsen twins always push the envelope through their labels, Elizabeth and James, The Row. A distinct bohemian vibe underlines their tried and much loved infallible love for the modern monochrome at all times.

As child actors-turned-CFDA award winners, the fashion designer duo along with their signature style also have a distinct glam game of smoky brown eyes, sheer foundation, neutral lipstick, dewy skin and matte waves. Ahead, we rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of their revolutionary moments, revolutionary because of the sheer subtlety that the twins' channel defying the diktats the way only they can! Avengers Endgame Premiere Stylo Meter: Natalie Portman, RDJ, Scar Jo, Brie Larson & Other MCU Cast Make Stylish Appearances.

For the CDFA Fashion Awards 2012, Ashley chose a purple satin dress by The Row, while Mary-Kate donned a black semi-sheer button-down top with a satin maxi skirt.

The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments
The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 2014 Met Gala with the theme Charles Hames: Beyond Fashion saw Mary-Kate in vintage Gianfranco Ferré and Ashley in vintage Chanel.

The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments
The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 2015 Met Gala with the theme China: Through The Looking Glass saw Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior.

The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments
The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 2017 Met Gala with theme Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between saw Mary-Kate and Ashley dabble in some over-the-top bohemian ensembles featuring ornate lace gowns and beaded accessories.

The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments
The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 2018 Met Gala with the theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination saw Mary-Kate wearing an oversized dress by The Row over a chainmail Paco Rabanne tunic, while Ashley wore a vintage silk caftan, also by Paco Rabanne.

The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments
The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 2019 Met Gala with the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion, the twins swapped their boho-chic looks for matching black leather Chanel ensembles. Ashley added a pop colour with yellow satin detailing throughout her dress.

The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments
The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The CFDA Awards in New York City saw the duo vibe in black ensembles. Mary-Kate upped her monochromatic look with an aqua blue wristlet while Ashley kept it simple with a black leather bag. Avengers’ Scarlet Witch Elisabeth Olsen Revealed She Auditioned for the Daenerys Targaryen’s Part in GoT, Names It the Most Awkward Audition.

The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments
The Olsen Twins Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Allowing their brilliant fashion do all the talking, the twins and their consciously crafted fashion arsenal is a rarity and also reckoning force. Here's wishing the twins a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

