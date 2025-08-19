August 19 marks the birth anniversary of several renowned personalities across politics, business, entertainment, literature, and innovation. From former US President Bill Clinton and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry and celebrated Indian author Sudha Murty, this date has given the world many influential figures. Along with icons like Coco Chanel, Orville Wright, John Deacon of Queen, and John Stamos, the list of famous birthdays on 19 August spans leaders, artists, and visionaries who have left a lasting impact in their respective fields. Famous Birthdays on 18 August: Nirmala Sitharaman, Gulzar, Patrick Swayze and Sandeep Patil; Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 18th August.

Notable Indian Personalities Born on August 19

Sudha Murty (1950) – Renowned author, philanthropist, and former chairperson of Infosys Foundation, known for her literary contributions and social initiatives. Usha Mangeshkar (1935) – Celebrated Indian playback singer and sister of legendary Lata Mangeshkar, famous for her versatile songs in Hindi and regional films. Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971) – Father of the Indian space programme, founder of ISRO, and a visionary scientist who laid the foundation for India’s space research. Madhurima Tuli (1988) – Indian actress known for her television and film roles. Purbi Joshi (1974) – Popular Indian television actress, anchor, and comedian, best known for her work on Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Comedy Show. Rohit Khandelwal (1989) – Indian model, actor, and television personality, who created history by becoming the first Indian (and Asian) to win the prestigious Mister World title in 2016.

Notable International Celebrities Born on August 19

Matthew Perry (1969–2023) – Canadian-American actor and comedian, widely loved for portraying Chandler Bing on the iconic television series Friends. Coco Chanel (1883-1971) – Iconic French fashion designer, founder of the Chanel brand and namesake of Chanel No. 5. Orville Wright (1871-1948) – Aviation pioneer and one half of the Wright brothers duo. Bill Clinton (1946) – 42nd President of the United States, who served from 1993 to 2001 and is remembered for leading the country through a period of economic growth. Satya Nadella (1967) – Indian-American business executive and current Chairman & CEO of Microsoft, credited with transforming the company through cloud innovation and leadership since 2014. John Stamos (b. 1963) – American actor, producer, and musician, best known for his role as Uncle Jesse in the hit sitcom Full House and its sequel Fuller House. Peter Gallagher (b. 1955) – American actor, singer, and writer, recognised for his roles in The O.C., American Beauty and numerous Broadway productions. Nate Dogg (1969–2011) – American rapper, singer, and songwriter, celebrated as a pioneer of West Coast hip-hop and for his collaborations with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem. Nico Hülkenberg (1987) – German professional racing driver known for his career in Formula One. Stipe Miocic (1982) – American mixed martial artist recognised as one of the greatest heavyweights in UFC history.

The list of famous birthdays on 19 August reflects the diversity of talent and influence that this date holds. From global leaders and business pioneers to legendary entertainers and creative visionaries, each personality born on this day has contributed to shaping the world in unique ways. As we celebrate their legacies and achievements, 19 August stands out as a date that continues to inspire across generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).